Popular clothing retailer Forever 21 coming to Coastal Grand Mall

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The popular clothing outlet Forever 21 will soon open a location in Coastal Grand Mall.
According to a press release, Forever 21 is projected to open in the mall later this year. The store will be located in the Dillard’s wing, in the former ICING, Maurice’s, and FYE store locations.
Forever 21, which also has a location at the U.S. 501 Tanger Outlets, offers a selection of apparel and accessories for women, men and children. It was founded in 1984.
The announcement that Forever 21 will open its doors in Coastal Grand comes as a number of store vacancies in the mall grows.
Mall representatives, however, said the mall is thriving and their isn’t a cause for concern.
