'Oversized cat-like animal’ attacks, drags man into ditch, deputies say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a wild animal attack Tuesday on Moore Drive in Hemingway.
The victim told deputies that a large black cat dragged him into a ditch while he was walking along Dennis Drive toward Willard Loop.
The victim said he saw the animal cross the road just before he felt something grab his pants and drag him to the ground. The animal ripped the man’s shirt sleeve off before walking away and making a “crying noise,” according to deputies.
The victim told deputies the animal was a black-colored, oversized cat-like animal approximately waist-high with a tail that dragged on the ground.
The victim managed to get to a safe place and call 911. He was taken to a local hospital.
Deputies, along with officers from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, are investigating the man’s encounter. The sheriff’s office will have deputies patrol the area.
Anyone who may have seen a suspicious animal in the vicinity is asked to stay in a safe location and call 911.
