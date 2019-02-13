Man charged after four-wheeler accident leaves one injured

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A Lumberton man was arrested in connection to a four-wheeler accident last month that left one injured.
According to an online post from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Grant Lee Hunt surrendered to authorities at around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.
On Jan. 25, the victim said he was exiting a driveway on Pine Log Road and traveling toward Highway 72 West on a four-wheeler when he saw a Ford truck, reportedly driven by Hunt, speeding in his direction. The truck crossed the centerline and struck the four-wheeler, injuring the victim, according to the post.
Deputies say the victim received medical treatment and is still hospitalized. No other injuries were reported.
Hunt is charged with injury to personal property and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center with a $55,000 secured bond.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.