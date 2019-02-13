Man arrested in connection to shooting that put school on lockdown

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A man accused of opening fire near middle school, which prompted a lockdown, turned himself in on Tuesday.
Gary Lynn Gatlin, 48, of Orrum surrendered himself to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
He is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Authorities said he fired a gun last week near Orrum Middle School, which caused school leaders to put the school on lockdown while officers searched the area. WMBF News was told that Gatlin was never on or near school property.
Deputies searched Gatlin’s home and seized several firearms and ammunition. Gatlin is a convicted felon and prohibited from possession firearms and/or ammunition.
He is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond.
