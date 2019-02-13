Lady Braves capture first regional championship since 2003

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - It’s been an historic season for the Socastee women’s basketball team, who are coming off their best season under head coach Kelly Lewis.
The Lady Braves have won their regional championship. It’s the first since 2003.
Just to put that in perspective, most of the players on this team were under the age of five when that took place.
The team spoke about the accomplishment on Tuesday night and their goals heading into the playoffs.
“I’ve been working hard since middle school waking up at 6 a.m. all the time, running the bleachers and running the track one of the best,” said Mercer Roberts.
Senior Mercer Roberts was named Region 6 5A Player of the Year and made the All-State Team averaging 8.5 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.
The team finished the regular season 14-7 and region champs, getting the chance to host a home playoff game against Saint James.
“That’s always been a goal of mine,” said Lewis.
Two key players this season have been Jermaisha Arnold and Aubrey Bowen, both cementing their legacy as region champions.
“It feels good, I just moved her last year and I didn’t really expect that,” said Jermaisha Arnold.
“It means a lot to me I just moved here from Carolina Forest so coming to Socastee it’s a great accomplishment,” said Aubrey Bowen.
The Braves had a tough battle hosting Saint James but stuck to the game plan that made them region champions.
“We’re just there for each other and we just get each other, we connect on a real level,” said Mercer Roberts.
The team did go one to beat Saint James 29-27 and advance to the second round of the playoff where they will host James Island on Friday.
