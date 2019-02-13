Former HCSO deputies charged in drowning deaths of two women set for court appearance

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The former Horry County Sheriff’s deputies charged in the deaths of two mental health patients who drowned in the back of the transport van they were driving are due back in court later this month.
Stephen Flood and Joshua Bishop are set to appear for a Feb. 26 hearing in Marion County. They were charged in the case last month following a months-long investigation.
Flood faces two counts of reckless homicide and two counts of involuntary manslaughter, while Bishop is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.
Both of them are out of jail on bond.
Their charges stem from the September 2018 incident, where the transport van they were operating got swept away in flood waters in Marion County following Hurricane Florence. It resulted in the deaths of Nicolette Green and Wendy Newton.
Flood and Bishop were both fired from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 24, 2018.
