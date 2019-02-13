FIRST ALERT: Brighter skies and a bit cooler

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sunny skies and slight cooler temperature return Wednesday.
A cold front has moved off shore this morning taking the overnight showers, gusty winds and fog with it. Skies will clear through the morning hours and give way to plenty of sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly cooler than the 70s of Tuesday, but still relatively mild as afternoon readings climb into the lower 60s.
Wednesday night will turn chilly as temperatures drop into the lower and middle 30s inland and middle to upper 30s across the Grand Strand.
Thursday will turn out to be a lovely Valentines day with a mix of sun and clouds and afternoon temperatures in the lower 60s.
The weekend forecast remains quite complicated. A stationary front will remain draped across the region. This front will serve as a focus for occasional bouts of light rain at times, but also make for a challenging temperature forecast. The exact location of the front will determine whether the region sees temperatures in the 60s to near 70 or into the 40s to near 50.
Times of light rain and cloudy skies will linger into early next week as well as an active storm track develops across the Carolinas and southern U.S.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.