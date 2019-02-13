Deputies: Man admits to lying about being attacked by ‘large black cat’

Deputies: Man admits to lying about being attacked by ‘large black cat’
Rickey Lynch (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | February 13, 2019 at 1:08 PM EST - Updated February 13 at 2:15 PM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Investigators have determined that a Hemingway man’s report of being attached by a wild animal Tuesday night are false.

According to a news release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Rickey Wesley Lynch said he was attacked by a “large black cat” while walking to his neighborhood. Deputies say Lynch admitted the story was not true.

RELATED STORY: ‘Oversized cat-like animal’ attacks, drags man into ditch, deputies say

Lynch has been charged with filing a false police report and breach of peace, the release states. He has been transported to the Georgetown County Detention Center, where he is being held pending a bond hearing.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.