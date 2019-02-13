Deputies: Man admits to lying about being attacked by ‘large black cat’

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Investigators have determined that a Hemingway man’s report of being attached by a wild animal Tuesday night are false.
According to a news release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Rickey Wesley Lynch said he was attacked by a “large black cat” while walking to his neighborhood. Deputies say Lynch admitted the story was not true.
Lynch has been charged with filing a false police report and breach of peace, the release states. He has been transported to the Georgetown County Detention Center, where he is being held pending a bond hearing.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.