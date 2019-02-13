Conway man sentenced in armed robbery case involving $20

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A judge sentenced a Conway man to 11 years in prison for an armed robbery and shooting.
Richmond Collier, 19, pleaded guilty Wednesday to an armed robbery that happened near the Tanger Outlets in Sept. 2017.
The assistant solicitor said Collier robbed the victim of $20 at gunpoint and demanded more money, but when he did not receive it, he fired the gun into the victim’s vehicle door. The victim then fired back and shot Collier six times, according to the assistant solicitor.
Collier must serve 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for release.
