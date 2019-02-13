Cocaine seized following traffic stop; two arrested

PEMBROKE, NC (WMBF) – Two people are facing charges after cocaine was seized following a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon in Pembroke, according to an online post from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
Kelvin Gilford Carter, 41, of Lumberton, was driving on Highway 711 when he was stopped by investigators at around 3:00 p.m., the post states. Carter was wanted for outstanding warrants for narcotics violations after an incident on Jan. 15.
During the traffic stop, Carter was found in possession of cocaine, according to deputies. He is charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine, two counts of maintaining a drug vehicle, two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anna Lambert, 31, was also arrested during the stop, the post states. She is charged with misdemeanor probation violation.
Carter was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center on a $250,000 secured bond. A $5,000 secured bond was set for Lambert’s charge.
The Pembroke Police Department assisted with the investigation.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.