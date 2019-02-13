Black doll found hanging from noose on university campus

YPSILANTI, MI (WDIV/CNN) - Eastern Michigan University has launched an investigation after a student found a black doll hanging by a noose inside a campus dorm shower.
“I don’t know what to say. I can’t believe that happened here,” said senior Carrie Davis.
Word of what happened inside Best Hall on the school’s campus, spread to the rest of students and staff.
"It's a little surprising. Usually we're about family here," said Logan Anderson.
A resident adviser found the doll hanging from a shower rod.
“You know, hanging a noose, that’s bad enough,” said freshman Chadwick Hall. “Then you have a doll, a black doll in itself. You look at it and it’s the exact same thing we’ve been trying for years to avoid.”
The person who put up the doll was visiting, and does not live in the suite with the other students.
That student also told administrators it was a prank with no malicious or racist intentions.
"I feel like it's a prank, but I feel like it was a prank done in bad taste," said freshman Christina Giles.
“Just one person being a dummy to be honest,” Hall said. “There’s a lot of good kids here but there are those select few who don’t know what they’re doing.”
When it was found, police and campus leaders got involved.
"Eastern Michigan takes this matter very seriously,” the university said in a statement. “There is absolutely no place at Eastern for hateful and racist actions, regardless of their intent. At this time, the university continues to investigate the incident and will take appropriate steps upon completion of the investigation."
"There's probably something malicious about it for sure,” Davis said. “That's awful. I can't believe people are like this."
Eastern Michigan says the student will face possible charges of ethnic intimidation and potential expulsion from the school.
