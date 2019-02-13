Beware of ‘sweetheart scams’ looking to break your heart and wallets

So after you swipe right, you’ll want to keep these things in mind. First, if the person wants to move the relationship to email or phone and off the dating site, and also if they start talking about trust. The BBB warns this is how the scammer manipulates victims. Another thing: suspect language and hard luck stories. Oftentimes, scam artists will say they are living overseas or in the military. Finally the biggest red flag is if the person refuses to meet you in person because after all, the scammers only want your cash. Experts say if it seems too perfect to be true, there’s a good chance it probably is.