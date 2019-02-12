White powder sent to Horry County Government Center tests positive for cocaine

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The mysterious white powder that led to the evacuation of the Horry County Government and Justice Center on Friday has tested positive for cocaine, according to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.
The remaining components of the substance are currently being tested, an HCSO press release stated.
A letter containing the powder was sent to the Horry County Solicitor’s Office on Friday. The building was evacuated once the letter was opened.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.