White powder sent to Horry County Government Center tests positive for cocaine

White powder sent to Horry County Government Center tests positive for cocaine
A suspicious package received on Friday led to the evacuation of the Horry County Government and Justice Center. (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | February 12, 2019 at 2:17 PM EST - Updated February 12 at 2:17 PM

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The mysterious white powder that led to the evacuation of the Horry County Government and Justice Center on Friday has tested positive for cocaine, according to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

The remaining components of the substance are currently being tested, an HCSO press release stated.

A letter containing the powder was sent to the Horry County Solicitor’s Office on Friday. The building was evacuated once the letter was opened.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.