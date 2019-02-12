Police warn of phone scam

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Bennettsville police are warning residents of a phone scam.
“The caller will tell you that you have so many serious allegations against you and you will be taken under custody by local police. Please just hang up the phone and block the number. They will try to get you to pay them to make this go away. Police departments and sheriff's departments do not do this at all,” an online post from the department says.
If you receive a phone call and believe it is a scam, contact your local law enforcement agency to verify.
