Police search for woman accused of stealing merchandise from Hollister

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A woman is wanted after allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from the Hollister clothing store at Coastal Grand Mall.
On Feb. 3, the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Skye Camille Sanders, entered the store and started selecting several items, laying them flat on her arm, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report.
An employee said when she turned her back, Sanders ran out the front door, the report confirms. Police say the total value of the stolen merchandise was $664.26 before taxes.
Sanders is wanted for felony shoplifting, under $2,000.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1300.
