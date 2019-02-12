Over $10K raised to benefit Florence County deputy injured in October shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A fundraiser held a few weeks ago to benefit wounded Florence County Deputy Arie Davis netted more than $10,000, according to the Bennettsville Police Department.
On Jan. 31, the Pee Dee Fraternal Order of Police and Pee Dee Lodge 25 hosted a chicken bog dinner for Davis, who was one of the seven Florence County law enforcement officers shot during the Oct. 3, 2018 ambush in the Vintage Place neighborhood.
A post on the Bennettsville Police Department’s Facebook page stated Pee Dee Fraternal Order of Police President Jessie Rogers, who is with the BPD, presented Davis with a check for approximately $10,390.
All of that money will go toward her recovery. Davis was shot in the lower part of her leg during the October shooting, which claimed the lives of Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway and Florence County Sheriff’s Inv. Farrah Turner.
Fred Hopkins, 74, is charged with two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder in connection with the shooting. He is accused of ambushing the officers as they responded to his home to execute a search warrant in reference to a criminal sexual conduct investigation involving his son, Seth Hopkins.
The younger Hopkins is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor between the ages of 11 and 14.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.