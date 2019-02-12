New 314-unit senior living community coming to Little River

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) – An Atlanta-based real estate development company is planning to bring a 314-unit senior living community to Little River.
According to a press release, Compass Living and SRI Management LLC will build the community, called New Haven, along S.C. 179 in Little River, abutting the North Carolina state line.
New Haven is set to encompass 251 independent living, 44 assisted living and 19 memory care apartments, according to the release. It will also feature multiple dining venues and private bars, art studios, card rooms, a library, a resort-style pool, a salon, and exercise and therapy facilities.
Additionally, New Haven will have chef-driven meals developed in conjunction with health and wellness teams, and concierge services, the release stated.
Construction is slated to begin early this summer. The anticipated grand opening is in the fall of 2020.
