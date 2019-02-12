NC residents impacted by Florence eligible for recovery case manager

RALEIGH, NC (WMBF) – North Carolina residents whose lives were impacted by Hurricane Florence may be eligible to get a case manager to help them with their recovery.
FEMA approved the state’s request for the Disaster Case Management program. It is fully funded by FEMA, managed by North Carolina Emergency Management and is implemented by Endeavors for the first six months.
The program involves a partnership between a case manager and a disaster survivor to develop and carry out the survivor’s long-term recovery plan.
Long-term unmet needs may include financial, physical, emotional or spiritual well-being, as well as referrals for materials and/or manpower to provide support to survivors in their recovery.
The state of North Carolina has contracted with experienced case managers who will work in conjuction with faith-based and volunteer organizations to help meet survivors’ unmet needs.
To contact the Disaster Case Management service provider, please email: DCMNC@Endeavors.org or call one of the two offices depending on where you live.
Residents of Anson, Bladen, Brunswick, Chatham, Columbus, Cumberland, Durham, Guilford, Harnett, Hoke, Johnston, Lee, Moore, New Hanover, Orange, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland and Union counties should call the Fayetteville office at (910) 672-6175.
Residents of Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Duplin, Greene, Hyde, Jones, Lenoir, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Pitt, Wayne and Wilson counties should call the Jacksonville office at (910) 378-4913.
