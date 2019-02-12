Myrtle Beach man enters guilty plea in 2015 shooting death of man in hotel parking lot

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty Tuesday to shooting another man in a hotel parking lot in 2015.
According to a press release from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, 35-year-old Darrell Faqwan Deas pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Latron Lewis, 30, was shot and killed Aug. 30, 2015 in a hotel parking lot on 21st Avenue North in Myrtle Beach during a fight with Deas, who pulled out a gun during the incident.
A jury was selected Monday and Deas was set to be tried on a murder charge, the release stated. A Stand Your Ground hearing was held Tuesday and Judge William McKinnon denied the defendant’s motion that he was acting in self-defense when he shot Lewis.
Ultimately, Deas decided to plead guilty before the start of the trial on Wednesday, according to the release.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.