Myrtle Beach man enters guilty plea in 2015 shooting death of man in hotel parking lot
Darrell Deas (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff | February 12, 2019 at 5:24 PM EST - Updated February 12 at 5:24 PM

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty Tuesday to shooting another man in a hotel parking lot in 2015.

According to a press release from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, 35-year-old Darrell Faqwan Deas pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Latron Lewis, 30, was shot and killed Aug. 30, 2015 in a hotel parking lot on 21st Avenue North in Myrtle Beach during a fight with Deas, who pulled out a gun during the incident.

A jury was selected Monday and Deas was set to be tried on a murder charge, the release stated. A Stand Your Ground hearing was held Tuesday and Judge William McKinnon denied the defendant’s motion that he was acting in self-defense when he shot Lewis.

Ultimately, Deas decided to plead guilty before the start of the trial on Wednesday, according to the release.

