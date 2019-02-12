Myrtle Beach leaders pass plan to combat coyote issue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach has passed a plan to combat the coyote issue in the area, but leaders are going to need the community’s help.
The Coyote Response Policy is a joint effort between residents and the city.
The plan contains 12 action steps, six are for the city while the other six are suggested steps for residents to follow.
The citizen steps are:
- Keep your dogs on a leash that is no longer than six feet
- Learn coyotes’ food sources and try to eliminate them if you can
- While walking your dog take a large stick with you
- Bring an air horn with you during walks. City leaders said the air horn will help scare away nearby coyotes.
- Document coyote encounters through the city’s website.
- Call 911 to report conflicts between a person and a coyote if that coyote is creating an unsafe situation.
Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said the steps are important so the city is aware of where the coyote problems are happening.
"City council does recognize that we need to be partners with the residents and what we heard today is that we are willing to do that and that includes an in-depth education process and really engaging the residents in helping us identify where the problems are,” Bethune said. “That will be done with our website and other means of communication."
Part of the city’s action plan includes allocating $15 thousand toward wildlife emergencies.
