More rounds of rain expected into the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Multiple cold fronts arrive this week ushering in a few rounds of rain through the weekend.
A quick round of showers rolls through after sunset Tuesday, ushering in some cooler weather through mid-week. Afternoon highs hold around 60° both Wednesday and Thursday. While some clouds will linger, we’re looking rain-free through Valentine’s Day!
Another cold front will arrive as we move into the weekend. The clouds continue to build, turning mostly cloudy through Friday afternoon. They rain will hold off until the weekend as we bring back the scattered showers both Saturday and Sunday. We remain unseasonably warm with middle 60s Saturday, close to 70° by Sunday!
The warm weather exits early next week as we fall back into the lower 50s for Monday and Tuesday afternoon.
