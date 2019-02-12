Mazda issues recall of 14k Miatas

(WAFB) - Mazda North American Operations is recalling approximately 14,370 model year 2016-2019 Mazda MX-5 Miatas.
Electrical noise in the automatic transmission's range signal may be detected while driving in “D” range, causing the vehicle to unexpectedly downshift, resulting in an abrupt deceleration of the drive wheels.
A sudden decrease in the speed of the drive wheels may negatively affect the directional stability of the vehicle, increasing the risk of a loss of vehicle control and potentially resulting in a crash.
There have been no reports of accidents or injuries.
Owners may contact Mazda at (202) 431-6325 or (949) 727-6182.
