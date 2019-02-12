Gun stolen from truck in Litchfield Beach, police say

LITCHFIELD BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information about two vehicle break-ins that took place sometime Sunday night and Monday morning.
Deputies said a 2014 Dodge Ram truck was broken into between 9 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday at the Bridgewater Condos on Retreat Beach Circle. They said a Glock semi-automatic pistol and holster.
A Chevy Impala in the area was also broken into around the same time, according to deputies. They said a GPS unit was stolen.
Deputies said both vehicles were locked but showed no signs of forced entry.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102
