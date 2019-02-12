FIRST ALERT: Morning fog, afternoon warmth, evening showers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dense fog early today will give way to very warm temperatures this afternoon and fast moving showers by this evening.
Fog will reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mild in some areas through the Tuesday morning commute. The fog will gradually start to lift and burn off during the mid to late morning hours.
Once the fog lifts, skies will remain mostly cloudy through the day. Despite the lingering clouds, temperatures will soar this afternoon with temperatures climbing all the way into the lower 70s at the beach and middle 70s across the Pee Dee. Southerly winds will turn gusty at times through the afternoon.
By this evening, a cold front will move through the area. The front will be accompanied by a fast moving line of showers that will enter the Pee Dee around 6:00 PM and the Grand Strand around 8:00 PM. No widespread heavy rain is expected but a few downpours with gusty winds will be possible in some areas.
By early Wednesday morning, the front and showers will have moved out to sea and temperatures early in the day will drop into the lower 50s.
Sunny and slightly cooler weather will overspread the region on Wednesday with afternoon temperatures near 60.
The weekend forecast is looking to be more complicated as a front will linger across the area from late Saturday into early next week. This front, combined with several weak storm systems will lead to cloudy skies and the risk of rain at times through the weekend and lingering into Monday.
