Deputies: Lowcountry teen took pictures of naked toddler, uploaded them to pedophile site

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a Lowcountry teenager accused of taking pictures of a 3-year-old naked toddler and posting them to a pedophile site.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested 17-year-old Kyle Michael Teran of North and charged him with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
“This is just unfathomable to think anyone could take advantage of a small child such as this,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “Many crimes are heinous in nature. But this is just beyond understanding.”
A report by the sheriff’s office states that during a hearing on Monday, Teran was formally presented his rights while any bond consideration was deferred to a circuit court judge.
Ravenell said investigators were called to a North home on Sunday around 8:40 a.m. after a man initially reported a missing person and a sexual assault.
According to the sheriff’s office, the man said he had confronted a relative over photos the teen was said to have taken of a child.
“The man sent the teen to the teen’s bedroom for the night,” OCSO officials said."However, the teen sneaked out of a window and ran away."
Another witness told investigators they were babysitting the child when the witness said she fell asleep for a few minutes.
“When she woke up, she said the teen was standing over the sleeping child taking photographs of the child’s unclothed body,” the sheriff’s office said."Acquaintances notified the relatives where the teen was at in Lexington County."
A court affidavit states Teran also inappropriately touched the child.
Deputies said the teenager was located and brought to Orangeburg where he admitted taking photos to upload to a pedophile web site.
Teran faces up to 15 years for the criminal sexual conduct charge alone.
