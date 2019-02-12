Main Street Memorial Bridge work in Conway to take longer than expected, SCDOT says

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – It’s news that people who drive in and out of Conway don’t want to hear: The Main Street Memorial Bridge may be closed longer than anticipated.
Crews working on the bridge discovered more rust than expected, according to Mark Hunter with the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
Crews are removing about one-and-a-half inches of the road’s surface with high-powered water jets and replace it with a new latex surface. The curbs, railing and the sidewalks will also get a facelift.
Hunter said the rust was discovered while they were sand blasting to prep for painting. Hunter said this is very common and doesn’t affect the structure of the bridge, but he said it will affect the timeline on when the bridge will open.
He said crews are doing all they can to get the bridgework done before Memorial Day.
Hunter said crews will come together next week to come up with a more defined schedule on when the bridge will reopen.
