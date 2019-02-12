Coastal Grand Mall looks to new opportunities as chain stores close

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As the number of store vacancies in Coast Grand Mall grows, representatives say the mall is thriving and there isn’t a cause for concern.
Charlotte Russe was the latest store to announce its departure after filing for bankruptcy. It joins the closing of other major retailers at Coastal Grand Mall like Gymboree, Brookstone, and FYE.
“You hear all the time retailers are going out, the mall is dying. But we’re really just growing and growing with the times," said Tori Dean, Marketing Director for Coastal Grand Mall.
In the same wing of the mall where three stores recently shuttered, locally-owned Apricot Lane Boutique is a budding business. Owner of the boutique Melissa Rothenberger said getting a store up-and-running is one of the toughest things she’s done.
“It’s been exciting, exhausting, and a little nerve wrecking," said Rothenberger.
Rothenberger said with the closure of big retail chains, it’s important to set her store apart. That means giving shoppers the full experience when they walk through the door.
“I really want it to be the experience that women have. So that way they come in, like I had a lady this morning, she comes in and she tries on a bunch of stuff, things that she would’ve never tried on and she felt great about the things that I picked out for her because she would’ve never tried it on," said Rothenberger.
Apricot Lane Boutique is just getting on its feet while other stores are on the way out. But mall representatives said when stores close up shop, it opens new opportunities.
“It kind of provides an exciting opportunity for the mall in general to find these new retailers that are going to drive new traffic and increase sales for the entire shopping center,” said Dean.
Dean said as the retail landscape changes, the focus shifts to entertainment rather than just shopping. The closures making room for retailers to get creative with the vacant space.
“Some stores that are coming in that have this entertainment aspect attached to them are looking for larger spaces so that kind of helps when we have more than one store going out that are next to each other because we’re able to combine that and make that a whole new place," said Dean.
Dean said they just finalized a lease to bring a Forever 21 into three vacant storefronts, including the one that once housed FYE. No word on when it will open.
