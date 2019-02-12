Closures to take place on S.C. 31 for sidewalk work, installation of traffic recorder equipment

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A number of closures on S.C. 31 will be taking place over the next few days.
First, the southbound ramp shoulders that exit onto S.C. 544 West will be closed all week starting daily at 9 a.m. and going until 4 p.m., according to information from Horry County. Crews will be working on the sidewalk during those daily timeframes and it is expected to be finished by Friday.
Also on S.C. 31, U.S. 501 to Robert Grissom Parkway will be closed starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Only the northbound left lane will be affected while South Carolina Department of Transportation crews install traffic recorder equipment.
The work will last until 7 a.m. Wednesday.
