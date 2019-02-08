South GA high school student offered over $570,000 in scholarships

DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) - A Dougherty County student has over 500,000 reasons to attend college.
Brianna Pendergrass, a senior at Dougherty High School, was offered $575,000 in scholarships.
She was offered scholarships from seven different colleges.
Pendergrass said she is thrilled that she accomplished her goals.
“It actually just feels amazing," Pendergrass said. “Since my freshman year of high school, my goal was to get a presidential scholarship because I knew, based off of that, I would know which college I’d like to go to and to get so many, it feels great.”
She received scholarships from Livingstone College in Delaware, and Talladega College, among others.
Livingstone College offered her the most with over $110,000.
Pendergrass says she is undecided on her college selection but wants to become a biomedical chemist.
