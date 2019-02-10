‘We can’t do it alone’: Robeson County Sheriff kicks off litter pickup program

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - Volunteers with various Robeson County law enforcement and government agencies gathered Saturday to make their community cleaner.
The group picked up a total of 67 bags of trash and several tires and metals alongside the newly adopted Sanchez Drive and Legend Road in an effort to keep our surrounding area clean.
The group was made up of Robeson County deputies, detective’s, admin staff, detention officers, court bailiffs and security, volunteer firefighters from Deep Branch, Rayhnam, Allenton, Pine Terrace, County Commissioners Raymond Cummings, Tom Taylor and Pauline Campbell along with a few civilian volunteers.
“I am challenging every person in this county to start an effort in your community regardless of size,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins in a Facebook post. “We can’t do it alone and it will take a massive effort to get this done. It can be accomplished but the time to start is now."
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.