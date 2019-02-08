SLED begins investigation following officer-involved shooting in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County police officers were involved in a shooting early Friday morning.
The incident happened around 1 a.m. near Maypop Circle and Palmetto Pointe Boulevard, Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said. She added no officers were shot, but one officer sustained minor injuries and two others were taken to the hospital, per standard protocol.
Thom Berry with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said their investigation is underway. SLED will be conducting interviews and collecting evidence, but it won’t be a process that will be complete within the next few days.
Berry said they’ll work as quickly as possible but make sure it’s done right. He added the suspect underwent surgery, is now out of surgery, and is expected to survive after sustaining one gunshot wound.
According to Berry, the three officers were taken to the hospital because when they were administering first aid to the suspect and got blood on themselves.
Neighbors who live in the development across the street from where the shooting happened said they heard sirens very early this morning and knew something had to be going on, but didn’t know what.
“We heard the first set of sirens and I said oh that sounds like a fire and then I heard what I thought was a police car and then when we were getting ready for bed not too much longer there was a lot more sirens and I said something is really going on," said Cheryl Garruto.
Garruto has lived in the area for 15 years and said when she first moved in it was very quiet, but since then it’s changed.
Fran Morgante said she didn’t know anything happened until she pulled out onto Palmetto Pointe Boulevard and saw all the police cars.
“I mean you know its so close to home.. i mean you hear this going on all over no matter where you live," said Morgante, “It happens. I mean I’ve lived in Brooklyn, I’ve lived in Boston.. and now here. You hear about it ya know. That’s how it is today unfortunately.”
Horry County Fire Rescue and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division also responded to the scene.
SLED will lead the investigation, Moskov said.
Berry said this is the fifth officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2019.
