Man charged with attempted murder after shooting near bus station

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested and charged following a shooting Wednesday morning in Conway, according to a police report.
At around 7:10 a.m., officers responded to the area of the Coast RTA bus station on Third Avenue in reference to a shots fired call. Police say they interviewed the victim, a 41-year-old man, and recovered a single shell casing on scene. Statements were collected from the victim and witnesses, and police determined an attempted murder had occurred, the report confirms.
Arsenio Rayheem Leggette, 29, of Conway, was taken into custody several hours after the incident at a home on Glady’s Lane, according to the report. He has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a pistol by unlawful person. Police say the suspect did not want to talk about the incident after being advised of his Miranda rights.
Jail records show Leggette was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $40,000 bond Thursday.
