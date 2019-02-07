Drugs, gun seized after traffic stop in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A man is facing charges after police seized drugs and a firearm following a traffic stop last weekend in Conway, according to a news release from the Conway Police Department.
On Feb. 2, officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Grainger Road and Highway 378. Police say the driver of the car, identified as 35-year-old Omar Steele, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested after a foot pursuit.
According to the release, Steele was found in possession of a handgun, marijuana and MDMA.
Steele has been charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun, possession of a weapon by certain person, simple possession of marijuana and possession of MDMA, third offense. Jail records show he was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $15,000 bond Monday.
