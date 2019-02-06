This is Carolina: Middle School club exemplifies inclusion, love ahead of Special Olympics

“When we started doing the plunge, we realized we wanted to do more to involve Special Olympics and our kids. And so the Unified Buddy Project came up, and we kind of ran with it,” North Myrtle Beach Middle teacher and Polar Plunge go-to Lori Ruggieri said. “We decided we wanted our kids to be involved and get a chance to work hands on with our special needs kids…because we knew once we did they’d become more accepted in our schools… and it just promotes inclusion and respect. Our world just needs more respect."