Horry County Sheriff’s Office warns about arrest warrant scam

Horry County Sheriff’s Office warns about arrest warrant scam
By WMBF News Staff | February 6, 2019 at 4:54 PM EST - Updated February 14 at 4:56 PM

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn the community about a scam that aims to take your money.

The scammer is calling people and claiming that a warrant is out for their arrest for missing a court date and that money is owed, according to investigators.

The scammer also claims to be a sergeant with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says it will never ask for money, money orders or any type of payment.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.