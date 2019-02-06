Horry County Sheriff’s Office warns about arrest warrant scam

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn the community about a scam that aims to take your money.
The scammer is calling people and claiming that a warrant is out for their arrest for missing a court date and that money is owed, according to investigators.
The scammer also claims to be a sergeant with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says it will never ask for money, money orders or any type of payment.
