Nearly $1,500 in merchandise stolen from Coastal Grand Mall in shoplifting case, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police said that five people worked together to steal dozens of items from JCPenney store inside Coastal Grand Mall on Saturday afternoon.
An employee told officers that the five suspects came into the store and then separated into different areas.
The worker said that one of the suspects would distract store employees if they got too close to the other suspects.
They took dozens of items including Nike t-shirts, Nike shoes, Adidas pants, Adidas shoes and Adidas jackets which totaled $1,482.99, according to the police report.
The suspects used plastic JCPenney bags and mesh bags used in the store for carrying merchandise to conceal the stolen items.
A video of the suspects leaving the store without paying was given to police.
No arrests have been made in the case.
