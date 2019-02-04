14 Cleveland elementary school students given gummy bears that may have been laced with marijuana

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Fourteen elementary school students were given gummy bears Monday afternoon that may have been laced with marijuana, according to Cleveland police.

Officers and paramedics responded to Anton Grdina School at 2955 East 71st Street just before 2 p.m.

HAPPENING NOW: This ambulance just left Anton Grdina with students inside. A parent told us her daughter was one of the kids who came in contact with the possibly marijuana laced gummy bears pic.twitter.com/rVxt5kkfMN — Hannah Catlett (@ReporterHannah) February 4, 2019

According to police, the ages of the students ranged from 5 to 9 years old.

All the students were transported to Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital, and all were in stable condition.

Below is a statement from the Cleveland Metropolitan School District:

“As a precaution today, EMS was called examine several students to determine whether gummy bears shared with them by other students during lunch may have been marijuana-laced. This precaution was taken because the packaging of the candy was not recognizable to school staff.

The students involved were examined and their parents called.

Although we have not yet received a report on the suspicious candy, the principal used the opportunity to remind parents and caregivers of the importance of keeping medicines and other items that may be harmful to children locked up to ensure the safety of all students."