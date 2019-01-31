You can send birthday cards to make WWII vet’s birthday special

MARLOW, OK (TNN) - A World War II veteran from Marlow is turning 93 on April 17th and his family is already trying to get cards sent to him for his birthday to surprise him. His daughter Liz Anderson said her dad Recil Troxel loves getting any kind of mail. He’s 92-year-old and obsessed with checking the mail.
“He sits here in this chair looking out the window every day,” Anderson said. “When the mail is here, he’s like the mail is here, we better go get the mail.”
But it's not very often Troxel finds something in there for him.
“I don’t get mail anymore,” he said.
Troxel's birthday is in April, but his family decided they’d try to start his birthday celebration early so he can get enjoyment from one of his favorite things.
“It’s exciting when he gets it because he will sit there and hold it,” Anderson said. “Sometimes he won’t open it for an hour or two. Other times, he has a knife in his pocket, and he rips that knife out and rips that letter open to see what it is.”
Anderson said he hasn’t always enjoyed getting the mail like he does now.
“At that age, if you get something in the mail, you’re just excited because at that age you don’t get bills anymore,” she said. “So, it’s just something exciting for him.”
The WWII veteran is currently undergoing cancer treatment, and his family just wants to make him happy which is why they’re trying to get birthday cards sent to him.
“It makes me happy that he has something because anything that’s an enjoyment to him, is an enjoyment to me,” she said.
If you’d like to send him a card, you can mail it to 2684 North Highway 81 Marlow, Oklahoma 73055.
