Polar Plunge SC takes a dip, raises over $100k for Special Olympics

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Polar Plunge participants are bringing their internal temperatures back up after taking a frigid dive for a charitable cause Saturday. Plungers from around the Grand Strand and Pee Dee got their 'chill’ on off the Myrtle Beach coast to benefit the 14th Annual Polar Plunge.
The organization has yet to confirm how much money was officially raised but organizers announced the number exceeded six figures.
According to the group’s website a goal was set of $110,000.
The Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge is part of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Torch Run and 100% of the funds raised directly benefit athlete programs around our state. Special Olympics South Carolina provides year-round sports training and competition for more than 29,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
