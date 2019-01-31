Report: Conway mom overdoses, crashes with baby in car

At around 1:40 p.m. Monday, police responded to a traffic crash at Plantation Circle and Long Avenue Extension and spoke to the driver of the vehicle, identified as 24-year-old Hannah Caroline Holmes, according to an Horry County police report. Holmes reportedly told police she injected heroin earlier in the afternoon before leaving her home with her child and drove to a Conway gas station. While driving back to her house, Holmes told police she fell asleep at the wheel, according to the report.