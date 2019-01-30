This is Carolina: Locals celebrate Carolina tradition with sixth annual Taste of the Marshwalk

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - The Taste of the Marshwalk has been an event serving food that graces our taste buds the weekend before the Super Bowl for six years.
The event is a popular one, especially when there’s good weather, with locals and visitors alike.
The Taste of the Marshwalk is one of the premier annual events for food, artwork and jewelry.
"They have crab cakes with like a fried shrimp on top of it, awesome,” Stuart Gore told WMBF News while he was sitting with friends at the beer garden at The Claw House. “I like a little spice, bacon,” two more friends chimed in when talking about the Bloody Marys served at the event.
"People thought it was just breakfast in cup-like bacon, egg, and tomato,” Dead Dog Saloon workers said of the Bloody Marys they were serving.
“Being outside and living the life, I guess you could say,” another Dead Dog Saloon worker, Travis Harrison, said of why he likes being at the Marshwalk.
Catfish Johnny’s general operating manager, Stephen Roberts, agreed. “I always enjoyed coming here. It’s a lot of fun, the people are fun, the people are welcoming it’s just a fun place to be.”
