Proposed SC bill would allow for Sunday liquor sales

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce has a question for its members – would they be in favor of Sunday liquor sales?
The chamber survey is in response to a proposed State House bill regarding Sunday liquor sales, a summary of which is below:
The Department of Revenue may issue a permit to allow the sale of alcoholic liquors on Sunday by a licensed retail dealer in a county or municipality that authorizes the sale of alcoholic liquors in the manner provided by this section. The permit only may be issued in counties that were allocated at least one million dollars in accommodations tax from the Department of Revenue in fiscal year 2016. The permit only may authorize the sale of liquors between the hours of twelve p.m. and seven p.m. The county or municipal governing body may authorize the sale of liquor through an ordinance.
Chris Bianco owns three Gray Man Spirits liquor stores across the Grand Strand. He said he’ll have certain things to consider like staffing and potential increases in revenue if he was allowed to open his stores on Sundays.
“We have a lot of folks that come out of state who are used to having liquor stores open 24 hours, or til midnight or at least til 10 p.m. and are completely blindsided by the fact that they are not open on Sunday," said Bianco.
He also said there are a lot of events held on Sunday’s that could bring them more sales.
“Sunday is traditionally got a lot more sports affiliated with it, especially during football seasons, so we might gain from that particular aspect,” said Bianco.
Rep. Shedron Williams is one of the sponsors of the bill. He said this piece of legislation, if passed, will give local counties and municipalities the option to put Sunday liquor sales up for a referendum and then let the public decide if that’s something they’d like to see.
Bianco said he’s not sure that opening Sunday’s would significantly increase his sales.
“And the reason I say that is because those people are eventually going to buy whether its Saturday night Sunday or Monday morning so we might get some additional sales but some of those sales that are normally apportioned to Saturday or Sunday will now spread through Monday,” said Bianco.
The bill was prefiled back in December. It was referred to the House Judiciary committee January 8.
Chamber members are asked to complete the survey by Wednesday.
In regards to this proposed bill, WMBF News is asking viewers their thoughts on Sunday liquor sales.
