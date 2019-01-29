NC 911 operator recognized for helping mom deliver baby after call comes in

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A North Carolina 911 operator is being heralded as a hero for helping in the delivery of a baby boy this week.
According to a post on the Robeson County Administration/Government Facebook page, Katrina Oxendine, who has been with Robeson County 911 for eight years, is the first recipient of the Robeson County Life Saving Award.
Oxendine received a 911 call on Monday, and then provided life-saving measures to the mother, the post stated. Within five minutes, the baby was delivered and EMS arrived to see the mom holding her new son.
This Life Saving Award incentive was first introduced this month.
