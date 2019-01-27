Horry County Police respond to shooting incident at Big Kahunas nightclub

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Police responded to a shooting incident at Big Kahunas nightclub early Sunday morning.
According to Horry County Police Lt. Thomas DelPercio, officers responded to calls of shots fired at around 2 a.m. While on scene, police were able to collect evidence of a shooting in the form of shell casings.
Officials say there are no reported injuries at this time or any possible suspects.
The scene was cleared at around 3:45 a.m.
