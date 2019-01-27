Horry County Police respond to shooting incident at Big Kahunas nightclub

Horry County Police respond to shots fired at Big Kahunas nightclub near US 501 and SC 544. (Source: WMBF News)
By Christina Lob | January 27, 2019 at 4:53 AM EST - Updated February 28 at 10:13 PM

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Police responded to a shooting incident at Big Kahunas nightclub early Sunday morning.

According to Horry County Police Lt. Thomas DelPercio, officers responded to calls of shots fired at around 2 a.m. While on scene, police were able to collect evidence of a shooting in the form of shell casings.

Officials say there are no reported injuries at this time or any possible suspects.

The scene was cleared at around 3:45 a.m.

