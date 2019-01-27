Grand Strand shelter dog ‘Harold’ praised for saving litter of misplaced puppies

By Aaron Ladd | January 27, 2019 at 11:18 AM EST - Updated January 27 at 11:15 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A dog at the Grand Strand Humane Society is being called a hero Sunday after volunteers say he saved a litter of misplaced puppies.

Harold found himself back at the shelter after a bad fit at a new home, writes the shelter in a Facebook post. However volunteers are now calling it a ‘blessing in disguise’ after the dog went with his gut and alerted staff of something suspicious among a pile of donations.

“Harold is a SUPERHERO," the post begins.

'Our sweet boy saved the day," the post concluded. “Just one more reason to love our sweet Harold!”

This isn’t the first time Harold’s found himself in a WMBF News story. On Giving Tuesday, we told you he was looking for a home after being at GSHS for more than 500 days.

