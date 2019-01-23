This is Carolina: 89-year-old veteran is Chick-Fil-A celebrity

As I was eating lunch I saw this older gentleman walking around the seating area dumping trays and cleaning tables. He would wipe each table down with baby wipes not missing a spot. I kept admiring him realizing he was probably part of a generation that is fading away quickly in this country "The Greatest Generation." So many thoughts raced through my mind watching him work wanting to know about his life's journey. Sadly when I asked the Manager about the old man he had no idea of his past. I finally had the courage to approach him and give him a little Marine love thanking him for his service. 89yr old Mr Houston fought the Germans in WWII then became a minister for 50yrs. Now he's cleaning tables and picking up people's trash in Chick-fil-A at 89yrs old. God bless you Mr Houston and thank you for your service and kindness today during my lunch. I challenge many of you out there to stop and shake the hands of our heroes and thank them for their service. This country was built on their backs. I guarantee you'll both leave with a smile on your face, Semper Fi ❤