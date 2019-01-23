Conway Police Department launches social media campaign in response to car break-ins

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Conway Police are using a new tactic to battle burglaries after noticing a recent uptick in car break-ins.
They’re the latest to roll out a social media campaign called the #9PMRoutine, which is aimed at preventing unnecessary thefts from cars and homes.
The Conway Police Department is joining law enforcement agencies across the country and the Grand Strand in launching the hashtag on their social media platforms to remind people to lock their cars and homes before heading to bed.
Every night at 9 p.m., the Conway Police Department will post on its Facebook page a reminder to take a few simple steps like removing any valuables from vehicles, and making sure cars and homes are locked up.
Officers hope by by working these things into people’s daily routine, it will help prevent them from having to call and report stolen items.
“It’s very important across the city of Conway just due to the increase in crime we’ve had with vehicles being broken in to. The vehicles that have been broken into recently have not been damaged during the break-in. It’s just simply the crooks are walking around checking door handles and if the doors are open, they get inside the vehicles," said Sgt. Johnathan McAllister.
In addition to locking their doors, the police department encourages people to make sure their porch lights are on at night to help deter thieves.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.