Conway man gets 10 years behind bars for drug charge

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway man pleaded guilty to a drug charge last month and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to a news release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
James Charles Gagum, 33, pleaded guilty on Dec. 13, 2018, to second-offense possession with intent to distribute cocaine base before the Honorable Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson, the release states.
“This case was brought in thanks to a comprehensive investigation by the Horry County Police Department,” said George Henry Martin III, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case. “We appreciate Horry County Police Department and its respective officers for bringing this defendant to justice.”
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.