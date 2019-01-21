Two injured after shooting in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police are investigating after two people were shot Monday morning in Longs.
According to Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore, the incident happened at a home in the 3000 block of Bombing Range Road. She added the victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not immediately released.
Moore said all parties are accounted for and there is no threat to the public. Stay with WMBF News for updates on this developing story.
