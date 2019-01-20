Myrtle Beach mosque donates food, water to TSA agents working without pay

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As the partial government shutdown reaches the thirty day mark, communities across the Grand Strand are banding together to support strained government employees. Sunday, representatives from the Grand Strand Islamic Society donated home-cooked meals, and non-perishable foods to TSA agents working at Myrtle Beach International Airport.
“We saw on Facebook where TSA agents were being impacted by the shutdown,” began Heather Alfonso, member of center’s Board of Directors. “We are always glad to help in the community and help promote a more positive image of the Muslim community here in Myrtle Beach.”
Alfonso says the congregation typically comes together once a month for a potluck-style dinner but the group decided to donate January’s meal to the government employees. She estimates nearly 4 luggage carts full of food were donated along with 14 pizzas.
“Our mosque is too close to the airport not to do anything,” Alfonso added. “They seemed very grateful for the support.”
